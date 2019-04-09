- ITV Report
-
Grey and wet in the south, dry and sunny in the north
Grey and wet for much of the day across some parts of southern England and South Wales, with persistent rain in places, and a few thundery downpours possible.
Elsewhere, it will be a fine and dry day with plenty of sunshine around.
The best of the warm and sunny weather will be in the west, but in the east it will be a little cooler, especially on the coast with the breeze coming in off the North Sea.
Top temperatures of 13 Celsius (55 F).