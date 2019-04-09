Last survivor of US Doolittle Raid on Tokyo dies aged 103

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Richard “Dick” Cole, the last of the 80 Doolittle Tokyo Raiders who carried out the daring US attack on Japan during the Second World War, has died at a military hospital in Texas aged 103. A spokesman said Mr Cole died at Brooke Army Medical Centre in San Antonio. Mr Cole’s daughter, Cindy Chal, said he was having some heart issues but had walked into the emergency room.

Dick Cole Credit: Devon Ravine/AP

Mr Cole, who lived in Comfort, Texas, had stayed active even in recent years, attending air shows and participating in commemorative events including April 18 2017, ceremonies for the raid’s 75th anniversary at the National Museum of the US Air Force near Dayton, Ohio. Ms Chal said her father “enjoyed every minute” of his long, distinguished life. Mr Cole was mission commander Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot in the attack less than five months after the December 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbour. The Raiders launched their assault on April 18, 1942, in B-25 bombers from the USS Hornet. Suspecting they had been detected by Japanese patrols, they left farther away from Japan than planned. The crews of the 16 planes were “very quiet” as they neared Japan, Mr Cole recalled, saying his role next to Mr Doolittle was to “be seen, not heard. … You didn’t speak until spoken to.” But the country song Wabash Cannonball started running through his head and he unconsciously began tapping his toe, which caught Mr Doolittle’s attention. He shot Mr Cole a look, he recalled with a laugh.

Dick Cole after the presentation of a Congressional Gold Medal honouring the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders Credit: Gary Landers/AP

Mr Doolittle soon ordered bomb bay doors opened, and the attack was on against what turned out to be limited anti-aircraft fire in the surprise attack. They then headed to China, running out of fuel. Mr Cole said Mr Doolittle gave the command to prepare to bail out as they neared the coast, adding: “I wish you all good luck.” Mr Cole said it was scary to parachute into a dark “unknown” in rough weather. His parachute caught in a tree, leaving him dangling but safe. Chinese partisans helped lead him and other Raiders to safety. Three Raiders died trying to reach China, and eight were captured by Japanese soldiers. Three were executed, and a fourth died in captivity.

