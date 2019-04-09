Mike Ashley left furious after Debenhams defeat

Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills discusses the future of Debenhams

Mike Ashley has just lost a fist-fight for control of Debenhams – a fight, in truth, he never looked like winning. Debenhams was making losses and owed more than £500 million. That debt was held by banks and hedge funds so, in the end, they called all the shots. Overnight, they turned down yet another of Ashley's "rescue" plans. The offer of help that came with the usual strings attached - Ashley should have realised by now that the demand that he was made chief executive of Debenhams was an instant deal-breaker.

Debenhams is in administration. Credit: PA

On Tuesday shares in Debenhams were suspended and the company was put into administration. Ashley and the other shareholders got wiped out and Debenhams was immediately reborn as a private company owned by its lenders. Ashley spent £150m building a stake in Debenhams - it's proved a terrible investment. He's furious, Sports Direct's other shareholders will be furious too, some of them may well be furious with him. In a statement Sports Direct said "this is nothing short of a national scandal" and accused Debenhams directors of "incompetence, or worse...collusion".