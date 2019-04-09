'Mum's the word' for lottery winning dinner lady who kept windfall secret for five weeks

A dinner lady from Barnsley has collected a £1million lottery prize, after keeping it secret from her family for five weeks.

Paula Williamson waited until one of her sons, Jack, had returned from a trip to Australia before revealing her big news.

He said he didn't suspect anything was going on during his four week stint away. On realising the news after his mother was handed a cheque in a golden envelope.

Mrs Williamson admitted she managed to keep the secret as she "just tried not to think about it," and was adamant the family should celebrate the windfall together.