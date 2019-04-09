Nipsey Hussle memorial to be held at Los Angeles arena

Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be mourned at a public memorial at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

The website for the 21,000-seat arena says free tickets will become available at 10am on Tuesday (6pm BST) for the event that organisers are calling Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life.

The memorial begins at 10am Thursday (6pm BST). No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.