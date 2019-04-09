No charges for ‘egg boy’ or Australian senator after spat

Police have said they will not charge an Australian teenager or a senator for a spat in which the boy cracked an egg on the politician’s head and the man retaliated.

Victoria state police said in a statement that after reviewing footage and interviewing both participants, they had issued an official caution only to 17-year-old Will Connolly.

They said they concluded Senator Fraser Anning had acted in self-defence when he twice struck the teenager afterwards.