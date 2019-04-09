Recruitment firm to oversee appointment of next Northern Ireland police chief

Independent recruitment specialists have been hired to oversee the appointment of Northern Ireland’s next police chief. A senior occupational psychologist will “dip sample” notes taken by selection panel members and ask them to justify the marks they allocate to shortlisted candidates for the chief constable’s job. A preference for applicants to have served outside Northern Ireland has also been dropped from the list of desirable criteria in the selection process. The steps are among several beefed-up scrutiny measures introduced following controversial comments by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald on who should succeed the retiring George Hamilton.

Mary Lou McDonald Credit: Oisin McCann/PA

Mrs McDonald was accused of undermining the integrity of the recruitment exercise when she said she did not have confidence in any prospective candidate from within the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). Her remarks in February prompted calls for the customary Sinn Fein representative to be excluded from the selection panel assembled by the PSNI’s oversight body, the NI Policing Board. Those calls were ultimately resisted, with board members instead agreeing to introduce new quality assurance measures to safeguard the process. Details of the steps have emerged as the recruitment exercise for the £207,500-a-year job went live on Tuesday.

Anne Connolly with George Hamilton Credit: Matt Mackey/PressEye/PA