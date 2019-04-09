Scottish hotels have strong year despite dip in visitor numbers, study finds

The hotel market in Scotland remains strong despite lower visitor numbers to Britain, according to a new report. BDO’s Hotel Britain report found 1,689 rooms opening across Edinburgh and Glasgow last year, with a yield growth of minus 6.3% compared to 0.7% in Wales, 0.5% in England and minus 6.4% in Northern Ireland. Despite a 2.5% drop in visitors, Edinburgh remained the city with the highest occupancy rate in Scotland (83.1%) and the third best outside of London. Glasgow had a decrease of 0.5% to 82.8% while Aberdeen’s rate rose 6% to 67.2%.

Martin Gill, partner and head of BDO in Scotland, said: “2018 has been another strong year for hotels in Scotland. “Glasgow was the top performer, whilst Aberdeen is showing signs of improved levels of activity. “The Scottish hotels market has seen a boom in recent years with a lot of investment activity which has resulted in a number of new hotels. “The large increase in supply has satisfied that increasing demand but there is still a lot of room for potential growth.” He added: “Looking ahead, Scotland has an active pipeline with well over 1,600 hotel rooms expected to open during 2019. “The strong performance demonstrates the industry’s robustness despite facing continued EU uncertainty and an increase in supply.”

