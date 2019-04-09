‘Taxman could be profiting from frozen assets while UK victims receive nothing’

The taxman could be scooping large sums from frozen Libyan assets while UK terror victims of the former regime receive nothing, MPs have said. A total of £12 billion is being held in British financial institutions following the collapse of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s government. The dictator’s supply of several shipments of Semtex explosives to the Provisional IRA in the mid-1980s led to a deadly campaign of bombings across the UK. The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster urged British ministers to do more to help victims receive compensation.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee urged ministers to do more to help victims receive compensation Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Chairman Dr Andrew Murrison said: “My committee is disappointed our Government has been less successful in securing compensation for UK victims of Gaddafi-sponsored IRA Semtex attacks than other governments have been for their nationals. “We now find that HMRC may have been scooping up big tax receipts from frozen Libyan assets, a small part of which could help victims’ pending reparations being negotiated with the Libyan government.” Victims of IRA attacks that used Gaddafi-supplied Semtex, like the 1996 Docklands bombing, have not received compensation from Libya. The committee published a report on the matter.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Government has committed to take a more “visibly proactive approach” to securing compensation for the victims of these attacks; however, the MPs argued that “continued inaction” had led to time running out for many victims. The report recommended ministers: – Enter into direct negotiations with the Libyan authorities to seek a compensation deal; – Reveal whether any tax, and if so how much, is collected on frozen Libyan assets; – Expand the remit of the newly-appointed specialist adviser William Shawcross to ensure an active role in seeking and securing compensation for victims; – Disclose for what, and to whom, licences to release funds were issued; – Explain why the Government has chosen not to finance a victims’ reparations fund if tax is being collected.

In 2011 a UN sanction froze Libyan assets around the world to prevent their theft or misuse during the civil war that overthrew Colonel Gaddafi Credit: Ben Birchall/PA