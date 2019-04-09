UK’s biggest lottery prize winners ‘to divorce’

A couple who won £161 million in the lottery, the largest ever prize claimed in Britain, have announced their intention “to divorce amicably”.

Chris and Colin Weir, who scooped the EuroMillions prize in 2011, also confirmed in a statement they had been living apart “for some time”.

The couple from Largs, Ayrshire, have been married for more than 30 years and have two grown-up children.

A statement issued to The Scottish Sun said: “It is with deep regret that Chris and Colin confirm they have been living apart for some time and intend to divorce amicably.

“There will be no further comment.”