Watchdog warns over soaring costs of locum doctors

Soaring costs for locum doctors and clinical negligence claims are putting Northern Ireland’s health system under serious financial pressure, a spending watchdog has warned.

The NI Audit Office said the healthcare sector’s heavy reliance on locum doctors was becoming unsustainable, with rising costs placing local health budgets under huge strain.

A new report on locum doctors and patient safety by comptroller and auditor general Kieran Donnelly found £83 million was spent on locum doctors in 2017/2018, while the total cost of settling negligence claims in 2016/2017 was almost £400 million.

It showed total expenditure on locum doctors had almost trebled from £28.4 million in 2011-12 to £83 million in 2017-18.

By 2017-18, both the Northern and Western Trusts spent more than 22% of their total medical pay bill on locums.

Mr Donnelly said: “Efforts taken to reduce this dependency have had very limited success.