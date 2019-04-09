What the papers say – April 9

The latest on Britain’s split from the EU and an overhaul of divorce laws make headlines on Tuesday. The Prime Minister will visit the leaders of France and Germany today to ask them to back another extension when EU leaders meet on Thursday, The Guardian reports.

The price of a delay will be that Britain will lose its say in future budget talks and trade deals, according to The Times.

The requested time for more talks could ultimately see the UK remain part of the EU customs union, angering Brexiteer Tory MPs, The Independent says.

Tensions in the party were further inflamed by the prospect of the UK taking part in EU parliamentary elections in May, the Financial Times reports.

On Monday, senior Tory backbenchers visited Mrs May to warn the PM her actions are damaging the Conservative Party, the Daily Telegraph reports.

On to martial break-ups, and the Daily Mail leads with plans to introduce “no-fault” divorces.

Couples will be able to say their relationship has broken down irretrievably, rather than having to blame each other, the i says.

It will mark the biggest overhaul of divorce laws for half a century, the Metro reports.

In other news, the Daily Express leads with a report into senior council employee pay.

And the Daily Mirror leads with an investigation into five people living in the UK over allegations relating to the Rwandan genocide in 1994.