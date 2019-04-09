WWII operator who passed coded messages to D-Day troops 'very humbled' to receive France's highest honour

A former World War Two switchboard operator who passed coded messages to troops during the D-Day landings said she feels “totally unworthy” of being awarded France’s highest honour.

Marie Scott was just 17 when she was posted to Fort Southwick in Portsmouth, the hub of communications as soldiers landed on beaches in Normandy on June 6, 1944.

She listened to and gathered messages for Operation Neptune and the events unfolding on Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword - the code names given for the beaches on D-Day.

Ms Scott, 92, recalled her part in the invasion to liberate western Europe from the Nazis, telling ITV News Correspondent Sangeeta Kandola: "It was a one way system.