A fine, dry day in prospect for most of the country

It's promising to be a fine, dry day across the UK with plenty of sunny spells, the forecast shows.

Any early rain across south Devon and Cornwall will soon clear in the morning.

It will be a little cloudier in the far north of Scotland, perhaps with a few showers in places.

It will be fairly warm in the sunshine in the southwest, with top temperatures reaching 14 Celsius (57 F).

However, it will feel chilly along eastern coasts of England and Scotland in the onshore breeze, especially in southeast England.