ASOS profits drop by 87% - but company is 'taking action'

Popular online retailer ASOS has seen its profits drop by 87% in one year, the firm’s financial results published on Wednesday reveals.

In the six months to February 28, 2019, ASOS recorded a profit of £4 million before tax – down from £29.9 million at the end of the same period the year before.

That’s a drop of nearly 90%.

This comes despite an increase in revenue of 14% and a 13% rise in retail sales.

CEO Nick Beighton admitted ASOS is “capable of a lot more” and should do “a number of things” better.

ASOS is “taking action accordingly”, he said.