EU grants UK Brexit delay until 'October 31'

The date of the extension is thought to be until October 31. Credit: PA

The UK has been granted an extension to Article 50, with reports suggesting that it could be until Halloween, with a review in June. Theresa May is yet to agree to the offer and will meet with European Council President Donald Tusk in the early hours of Thursday morning. Late on Wednesday night, following a summit with EU leaders which lasted for more than six hours, Mr Tusk confirmed an extension had been agreed on, tweeting that the "EU27 has agreed an extension of Article 50" and that he will now meet Theresa May to get the UK Government's agreement to these plans.

The UK had been due to leave the EU on Friday, if no extension or deal was agreed upon by Wednesday. Mr Tusk has not yet confirmed the date of the UK's planned departure, but diplomats told Reuters news agency that it is "until October 31 with a review in June". ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand tweeted that extension means that the UK will take part in European Parliament elections which will take place between May 23 and 26. He added that the extra few months could also provide time for a second referendum, the negotiation of a customs union, and even a new prime minister.

Ahead of the EU leaders' dinner, at which they discussed the delay, the Prime Minister addressed them for around an hour, seeking a delay until the end of June, with a break clause allowing the UK to leave as soon as Parliament has ratified her Withdrawal Agreement. Some leaders were sympathetic to this idea, but most are understood to have favoured the longer extension of as much as a year recommended by Mr Tusk. However, French President Emmanuel Macron struck a warning note. "Nothing is decided," Macron said, insisting on "clarity" from Mrs May about what Britain wants. "What's indispensable is that nothing should compromise the European project in the months to come," he said. Mrs May told MPs last month that "as Prime Minister" she would not delay Brexit beyond the end of June. But arriving in Brussels, she played down the significance of the comment, insisting that the important issue was securing the flexibility to leave early and avoid having to take part in European elections in May. The Prime Minister also insisted leaving the EU in an "orderly way" is the best Brexit for the UK, and said she "greatly regrets" that the UK has not already left the EU.

Failure to reach unanimous agreement would mean the UK leaving the EU without a deal at 11pm on Friday.

What have EU leaders said about the extension?

Vice-President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness, said EU leaders were focused on bringing Brexit to a conclusion and would have focused "on what was best for the European Union." Speaking to the BBC, Ms McGuinness continued: "Clearly the Prime Minister has her own concerns and she brought those, I'm sure, to the table. "I daresay there was a lot of focus on what she said about the talks with the Labour Party." She added: "The end of June deadline (for a review) should focus minds in the House of Commons, because ideally we would like to see some endgame here, some certainty. "We (in Europe) do need to move away from Brexit talk, because it's morning, noon and night. "Now it is a big issue, it's got to be dealt with, but we've got other things that are equally serious and that need to be dealt with." Malta's Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, tweeted that the extension was "sensible" as it would give the UK "time" to "finally choose its way" and that the review in June will allow the EU 27 to "take stock of the situation".

What have MPs in the UK said?

Labour MP Neil Coyle launched a scathing attack of the extension on Twitter, saying it had been achieved by a "a living dead Government run by a Party funded by the deceased".

However, others were more welcoming of it, with Labour MP Mary Creagh calling it "sensible".