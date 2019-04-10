Brexit: What happens next?

Britain is due to leave the European Union on Friday if an extension is not granted.

But how will the rest of the week’s events decide what happens?

– Wednesday April 10

After Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday afternoon, Theresa May will head to Brussels for an emergency meeting of the European Council.

She will ask the leaders of the 27 remaining EU nations to grant her an extension of Article 50 to June 30.

European Council president Donald Tusk has suggested EU leaders grant the UK a longer extension of up to one year.