Businesses and EU nationals to share Brexit concerns with Migration Minister

The businesses have “consistently expressed concern” about the risk of disruption if the UK leaves the European Union.

Ben Macpherson is due to visit Hardgrove dairy farm in Dumfries and cheesemakers in Lockerbie later on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Arla Foods said: “We are delighted to host the Minister for Europe, Migration and International Development at Lockerbie today.

“Arla Foods has consistently expressed concern about the impact of any disruption associated with Brexit on our farmers, our consumers and our colleagues, and we are very happy to have the opportunity to discuss these issues with the minister during his visit.

“Across Arla we have around 500 European nationals who are valued members of our team and EU citizens are also a very important part of the workforce on farms and across our supply chain.

“In addition to giving practical advice and support wherever we can, we are committed to working with the minister and other stakeholders to ensure we are best-placed to retain the colleagues that we have, and maintain access to a motivated and skilled labour force in future, enabling us to continue to deliver much-loved dairy products to consumers across the UK.”

The meetings follow an open letter from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday telling EU citizens they are still welcome in Scotland and encouraging them to remain.