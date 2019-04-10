Co-op to release gender-neutral gingerbread person

It is not yet confirmed what the the human-shaped sweet treat will look like when it is released in September, but the company has released a sneak peak of one of the possible designs.

Supermarket Co-op is asking customers to help them name a new gender-neutral “gingerbread person” they will be releasing in stores.

The naming competition for the smiling biscuit person is set to run between April 10 and May 1.

“Inclusion and diversity lie at the heart of Co-ops values and we’re looking to create a character which can be used to celebrate different occasions through the year and will appeal to all our customers,” a Co-op representative said.

“We’ve got some great ideas for what the new characters might look like and we’re pleased our first one is already famous – but now we need the help of our members in deciding on a name.”

After names have been suggested the supermarket will create a shortlist from which to make a final decision.