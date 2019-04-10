Donald Trump faces legal battle with Warner Bros over copyright infringement

After Warner Bros announced they were going to take legal action, the tweet was still available, but the video was replaced by a message which read: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

Trump posted a two-minute video for his 2020 re-election campaign which used Hans Zimmer's 'Why Do We Fall?' from the 2012 film, along with the film's title cards.

Donald Trump is facing legal action from Warner Bros after the US President used music from the Batman film 'The Dark Knight Rises' in a tweet.

Prominent Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, are also in the short clip, which Trump had posted to drum-up support for his next presidential campaign.

It also shows highlights from his presidency so far, including Trump with Kim Jong-un and a Fox News report with the headline "Mueller report summary released, showing no prrof Trump team conspired with Russia".

Trump had used the caption "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

In a statement, Warner Bros said: "The use of Warner Bros' score from The Dark Knight Rises in the campaign video was unauthorised.

"We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed."

Trump has previously used pop culture references to promote his presidency.

Trump tweeted that "Sanctions Are Coming" during heightened tensions with Iran last year, a reference to the popular term used in Game of Thrones.

Musicians, including Prince, Pharell and The Rolling Stones have all complained about Trump using their music during his campaign rallies.