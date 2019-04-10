- ITV Report
Euston train station closure over May and Easter Bank Holiday to hit thousands of passengers
Passengers looking to get away for the Easter and May Bank Holiday face travel disruption after Euston Station announced it will be closed for seven days.
Network Rail has advised passengers not to travel, as no trains will be leaving Euston over Easter between April 19 and 22.
During the May bank holiday, no trains will be running from May 4 to 6.
As the country's fifth busiest train station with near to 44,000,000 entries and exits each year, thousands of passengers looking to get in and out of Euston will be affected.
In a statement, executive director for customer, operations and safety at Virgin Train, Peter Broadley, said: “With no services into or out of Euston we strongly advise our customers to avoid travelling to and from London on the days affected.”
Upgrade projects will be carried out the station to prepare for the £52billion HS2 railway, including building an extra concourse at Euston.
Multiple projects will also be taking place including replacing track and overhead lines on numerous parts of the lines.
Maintenance work will also be carried out on the West Coast main line, which connects London to Birmingham, northern cities and Scotland.
Other lines are not exempt from engineering works, as there will be no trains at London Fenchurch Street, amended services to and from London St Pancras and amended services to and from Glasgow Central.
The best days for those travelling to or from Euston will be April 1 and April 23.
Martin Frobisher, route managing director for Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “We recognise there is never an ideal time to shut the railway for our must-do work.
“Bank holidays are the least disruptive time to do it, when fewer passengers use the railway compared to the working week.
“That way we can do the maximum amount of work while impacting the fewest number of people.
“We know this will impact on people’s travel plans, so to make it easier we have removed afternoon peak time ticket restrictions from London on Maundy Thursday to allow customers to make an earlier start to their Easter weekend.
“The alternative would have been closing the line and Euston station over multiple weekends throughout the summer.”