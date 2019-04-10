Euston train station closure over May and Easter Bank Holiday to hit thousands of passengers

Passengers looking to get away for the Easter and May Bank Holiday face travel disruption after Euston Station announced it will be closed for seven days.

Network Rail has advised passengers not to travel, as no trains will be leaving Euston over Easter between April 19 and 22.

During the May bank holiday, no trains will be running from May 4 to 6.

As the country's fifth busiest train station with near to 44,000,000 entries and exits each year, thousands of passengers looking to get in and out of Euston will be affected.

In a statement, executive director for customer, operations and safety at Virgin Train, Peter Broadley, said: “With no services into or out of Euston we strongly advise our customers to avoid travelling to and from London on the days affected.”