Kim Kardashian West is studying to become a criminal justice lawyer

Kim Kardashian West is hoping to become a criminal justice lawyer. Credit: PA

Kim Kardashian West has revealed she is studying to become a criminal justice lawyer and is planning to take her exams in 2022. The reality star began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer, around the time she played a role in the release last summer of prisoner Alice Marie Johnson. The 63-year-old grandmother had been in an Alabama prison on a non-violent drug charge since 1996 and Kardashian West visited US President Donald Trump in the White House to argue her case. The president eventually granted Johnson clemency.

Kardashian West visited US President Donald Trump in the White House to plead a prisoner's case. Credit: PA

Discussing her decision to venture into a law career, she told US Vogue: "I had to think long and hard about this. "The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency and I'm sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, 'Oh, shit. I need to know more.' "I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. "But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It's never one person who gets things done; it's always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

Kim Kardashian West hopes to follow in her father's footsteps. Credit: AP

Kardashian West's interest in the law will see her follow in the footsteps of her father Robert Kardashian, who was a member of OJ Simpson's defence team. She said: "On the weekends they used our home as an office, with Johnnie Cochran and Bob Shapiro. "My dad had a library, and when you pushed on this wall there was this whole hidden closet room, with all of his OJ evidence books. On weekends I would always snoop and look through. I was really nosy about the forensics." She is now being mentored by two lawyers, Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, who are helping her log her required 18 hours of weekly supervised study.