- ITV Report
-
Why Lush UK is closing down its social media accounts
Cosmetics chain Lush is closing down several of its social media accounts this week after growing “tired of fighting with algorithms”.
The firm, which sells soaps, bath bombs and beauty products, tweeted the announcement on Monday and asked followers to call, email or message via its website instead.
Lush UK has nearly 1.2 million followers across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
It told followers: “We're switching up social.
“Increasingly, social media is making it harder and harder for us to talk to each other directly. We are tired of fighting with algorithms, and we do not want to pay to appear in your newsfeed.
“So we’ve decided it’s time to bid farewell to some of our social channels and open up the conversation between you and us instead.”
Last summer, Lush UK was criticised for a “damaging and distasteful” campaign hitting out at undercover policing in more than 100 of its stores.
Lush “has always been made up of many voices”, it added, and dropping social media means conversations won’t be held “in one place”.
The customer care team will be responding to messages and comments but soon enough the way to reach out will be through the website’s live chat, email, or calling.
This is to make social “more about passions and less about like”, Lush UK claims. Lush UK, Lush Kitchen, Lush Times, Lush Life, Soapbox and Gorilla are all accounts set for the axe in a few days.
'Bizarre' move
Samantha Kelly, founder of Women’s Inspire Network with nearly 50,000 followers herself, called the move “bizarre”.
She responded: “Social media is the best customer service tool and you have direct access to your customers.
“Also what about the people on Twitter over 200k followers are they not important? Do you RT others eg your customers...do you ask how they are/ post pics of behind the scenes.”
Social media strategist Brian Fanzo, who has 126,000 followers, suggested changing its use of social media was a better bet, rather than binning it altogether.
Moving away from social media would only give its audience “the feeling that you don’t care to hear from them”, he said.
Responding on Twitter, he said: “If you shift your vision of what success looks like [on] social media to driving conversations, providing value and creating content that celebrates your customers I have a feeling you’d find massive value here.
“I agree sales, talking at people and focusing on likes doesn’t work!”