Why Lush UK is closing down its social media accounts

Cosmetics chain Lush is closing down several of its social media accounts this week after growing “tired of fighting with algorithms”.

The firm, which sells soaps, bath bombs and beauty products, tweeted the announcement on Monday and asked followers to call, email or message via its website instead.

Lush UK has nearly 1.2 million followers across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

It told followers: “We're switching up social.

“Increasingly, social media is making it harder and harder for us to talk to each other directly. We are tired of fighting with algorithms, and we do not want to pay to appear in your newsfeed.

“So we’ve decided it’s time to bid farewell to some of our social channels and open up the conversation between you and us instead.”