Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Prince Harry and Oprah team up to create mental health documentary on Apple TV

Prince Harry and Oprah are teaming up to talk about mental health in a documentary series. Credit: PA

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up to talk about mental health in a series made for Apple TV.

The Duke of Sussex has been working on the mental health series with Oprah for several months as a co-creator and it’s set to launch in 2020, according to a post on Harry and Meghan's Instagram account.

The documentary will focus on mental illness and wellness, encouraging viewers to have an “honest conversation” about the challenges they face.

Prince Harry said: “I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self.

“It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.

View this post on Instagram

We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on


“Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.

“I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

Oprah WInfrey has been friend with Prince Harry for some time and was at his wedding. Credit: PA

Prince Harry has been friends with Oprah for some time and she was invited to his wedding last year.

The Instagram post adds the duke is committed to “break the stigma” attached to mental illness and “broaden the conversation” around mental wellbeing.