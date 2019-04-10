Prince Harry and Oprah team up to create mental health documentary on Apple TV

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up to talk about mental health in a series made for Apple TV.

The Duke of Sussex has been working on the mental health series with Oprah for several months as a co-creator and it’s set to launch in 2020, according to a post on Harry and Meghan's Instagram account.

The documentary will focus on mental illness and wellness, encouraging viewers to have an “honest conversation” about the challenges they face.