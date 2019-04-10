- ITV Report
-
Prince Harry and Oprah team up to create mental health documentary on Apple TV
Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up to talk about mental health in a series made for Apple TV.
The Duke of Sussex has been working on the mental health series with Oprah for several months as a co-creator and it’s set to launch in 2020, according to a post on Harry and Meghan's Instagram account.
The documentary will focus on mental illness and wellness, encouraging viewers to have an “honest conversation” about the challenges they face.
Prince Harry said: “I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self.
“It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.
“Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.
“I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”
Prince Harry has been friends with Oprah for some time and she was invited to his wedding last year.
The Instagram post adds the duke is committed to “break the stigma” attached to mental illness and “broaden the conversation” around mental wellbeing.