Rotherham greengrocer, 90, has no plans to retire

Joan Ward has been working six days a week for 67 years but has no plan to give up the job she loves.

The nonagenarian runs a shop in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, and still lugs around huge bags of potatoes.

She opened the shop with her husband Fred in the 1950s and, like her, it is still going strong.

Joan might be into her 10th decade on earth but says she feels 60.

A banana a day is her secret to a long life, so it's a good job she has easy access to them.