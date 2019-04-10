Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd arrives back in UK after extradition

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has touched down in London after 10 months on the run. The 31-year-old told reporters on a Georgian Airways flight as he was extradited from Tbilisi that he acted on “emotion and fear” when he fled the UK and now wants to “make amends”. He arrived at London Gatwick on Wednesday evening and will appear at the Old Bailey in the morning, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. Angela Deal, head of extradition at the CPS said: “Jack Shepherd has returned to the UK to face justice following close co-operation between the CPS extradition unit, UK colleagues and the Georgian authorities, to ensure a successful extradition. “He will first appear at the Old Bailey to be sentenced for the gross negligence manslaughter conviction in connection with the death of Charlotte Brown, and then at a later date in the South West over the grievous bodily harm charge.”

Jack Shepherd in a police van Credit: Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia/PA

Pictures released by the Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia earlier on Wednesday showed a handcuffed Shepherd being led by two uniformed officers into a secure cell in the back of a van. He was believed to have been transferred to Metropolitan Police officers at Tbilisi International Airport and boarded a plane to Gatwick. Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: “My thanks to the Georgian authorities for their assistance in extraditing Jack Shepherd to the UK. Charlotte Brown’s family have endured immeasurable pain & are now one step closer to getting the justice they deserve.” He was sentenced in his absence last year to six years in prison over the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown. She died after the pair went for a late-night speedboat ride down the River Thames in December 2015. Shepherd told reporters on the plane that he and his family have received threats as a result of “misplaced” animosity caused by the media’s misreporting of certain aspects of the case. Wearing an open-collared shirt, Shepherd said: “There really have been some complete untruths, in particular this idea that I let her drown, that I did nothing to help her, this could not be further from the truth.”

Charlotte Brown died in the speedboat crash Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA