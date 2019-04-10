Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd returning to UK ahead of court appearance

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd is on his way back to the UK after he was extradited from Georgia.

The former web designer was escorted from his prison cell and will board a flight to the UK later today.

In pictures released by the Georgian prison service, a handcuffed Shepherd is seen being led by two uniformed officers into a secure cell in the back of a van.

The 31-year-old will be handed over to British police officers at Tbilisi International Airport.

Shepherd skipped bail during his trail and was eventually tracked to the country. He was convicted in his absence of manslaughter following the fatal boating accident in 2015.

Shepherd will now appear before a judge on Thursday at the Old Bailey before starting his six-year prison sentence.