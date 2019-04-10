- ITV Report
Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd returning to UK ahead of court appearance
Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd is on his way back to the UK after he was extradited from Georgia.
The former web designer was escorted from his prison cell and will board a flight to the UK later today.
In pictures released by the Georgian prison service, a handcuffed Shepherd is seen being led by two uniformed officers into a secure cell in the back of a van.
The 31-year-old will be handed over to British police officers at Tbilisi International Airport.
Shepherd skipped bail during his trail and was eventually tracked to the country. He was convicted in his absence of manslaughter following the fatal boating accident in 2015.
Shepherd will now appear before a judge on Thursday at the Old Bailey before starting his six-year prison sentence.
Why was he convicted and why is he being extradited?
Shepherd's manslaughter conviction follows the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown who died following a champagne-fuelled boat trip in 2015.
Ms Brown, 24, from Clacton-On-Sea, died in the icy waters of the River Thames after Shepherd's boat hit a log during the late-night trip.
During his trial, Shepherd skipped bail and was convicted in his absence of manslaughter at the Old Bailey and sentenced to six years in jail.
He maintained contact with his legal team and was eventually tracked to Georgia in eastern Europe.
His return to the UK follows a ruling in December which granted him permission to appeal against the conviction, leading to him handing himself in to authorities in the Georgian capital the following month.
His surrender came after repeated public appeals by Ms Brown’s family for him to face justice for her death.
After his extradition was granted by a court last month, Ms Brown's family said he had a weak case and “no choice” but to return.
Her father Graham Brown told ITV: “We are going to get justice for Charlotte.
“We’re hoping that he won’t follow through with his appeal, which causes the family more anguish, but I guess that could be a forlorn hope.”
During his trial, the during was told Shepherd's 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte, which had a series of defects, was speeding when it was thought to have struck the submerged log near Wandsworth Bridge and overturned, throwing Ms Brown to her death in the water.
Following his detention, Shepherd apologised to Ms Brown’s family "unreservedly" but insisted Ms Brown’s actions caused the fatal accident.
Shepherd also faces a grievous bodily harm charge over an alleged assault in Devon on March 16 last year.
A warrant for his arrest was issued by magistrates in Newton Abbot after he failed to attend the court.
Timeline of events in the Jack Shepherd case:
- 8 December, 2015: Charlotte Brown killed in speedboat date
- 2 July, 2018: Trial starts in Shepherd's absence
- 26 July , 2018: Shepherd found guilty of manslaughter; it is reported that defendant did not attend trial after skipping bail and is in hiding
- 27 July, 2018: Shepherd sentenced to six years in jail
- 30 August, 2018: Shepherd launches an appeal against conviction remotely
- 9 January, 2019: Lawyer says he is in contact with Shepherd but will not reveal his location
- 23 January, 2019: Shepherd arrested in Georgia
- 25 January, 2019: Shepherd detained in Georgia for three months as his lawyers say he will fight his extradition
- 24 March, 2019: Lawyer confirms Shepherd will return to the UK
- 10 April, 2019: Shepherd returns to the UK ahead of court appearance