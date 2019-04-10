Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell to leave BBC show after seven years

Darcey Bussell says being a judge on the show has been a 'privilege'. Credit: PA

Dame Darcey Bussell will leave Strictly Come Dancing after seven years on the judging panel. The former ballet dancer joined the BBC show on a permanent basis in 2012 as a replacement for Alesha Dixon but has now decided to step down. She said: "It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team. I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire back stage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive.

"I am not leaving because of any upset or disagreement at all, I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance, after seven truly wonderful years that I can't imagine having gone any better. "I know I will miss being part of this unique show, and the fact that it celebrates dance is something I am so passionate about. I hope that I may be very lucky to be asked back again one day."

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli (left to right) Credit: PA

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, said: "It has been an absolute honour to have Darcey, a national treasure and British dance icon, bring her passion for dance and her graceful presence to the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel for seven consecutive years. "She will be thoroughly missed by us all and will, of course, remain part of the Strictly family in the future." Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman tweeted: "We love you Darcey. You'll be so so missed. Xx."

