Sudanese demonstrator captures the emotional charge of political uprising

The woman, who has not been identified, had been dubbed "Kandaka", which means Nubian queen, and is the name by which women who have joined the protest have become known as.

One image in particular has captured the emotional charge of the political uprising, as a young woman in Khartoum captivates protesters in the capital of Sudan, which has been shared thousands of times around the world.

These protests span generations, classes and tribes where tens of thousands of people are united in demanding for freedom - a symbol of protest against the thirty year rule of President Omar al-Bashir.

The protests began last December but erupted again at the weekend and some people are describing it as the start of a new Arab Spring.

Since then dozens of people have been killed by Government militia but protesters are undeterred, spurred on by frustration at the state of their country and their lives.

In footage circulated on social media, a young demonstrator, Alaa Salah, appears singing traditional songs to protesters in the sit-in outside the military's headquarters.

She chanted: "They burned us in the name of religion, killed us in the name of religion, jailed us in the name of religion," while a crowd around her shouted "revolution."

However the determination of those seeking change is matched by the determination by those to stay in office.

Allam Ahmed, who works for the global forum Sudan Knowledge, said it's a matter of life or death for politicians.

He said: "For the regime it is almost impossible to accept to step down ... you're not talking about one dictator, you're talking about a regime so for them it's a matter of life or death."