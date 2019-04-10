The return of the blackthorn winter

After the record breaking (and astonishing) warmth of 21C in February - the first time on record we had exceeded 20C in winter - it's been a notably cold Spring this year.

While the Beast from the East brought record amounts of snow last March, this year was wet and exceptionally windy, rather than wintry.

This April - so far - has been colder than March.

Hail, sleet and snow fell last week with overnight frosts and temperatures falling as low -7C.

Daytime temperatures have struggled to get near 6C-7C in places, especially in the breeze as we draw in cold air from southern Scandinavia and the Continent.