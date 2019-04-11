Anger grows in Brexit heartland as leave date postponed again

Leave or Remain, away from Westminster, anger and mistrust is growing on both sides of the Brexit debate.

With the UK's departure from the EU now delayed possibly until Halloween, ITV News political correspondent Daniel Hewitt spent the day in the Lincolnshire town of Skegness - a place firmly in the 'leave' camp during the 2016 referendum.

And voters at the seaside resort's Fantasy Island said they were starting to feel as though they're being taken for a ride.

"I imagine in six month's time we're probably going to be in the same place we're in now - another stalemate - where it's either going to get extended another six months, or who knows," one man said.

"I don't think we're going to leave Europe at this rate though."