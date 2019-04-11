Theresa May tells MPs Brexit frustration is shared by EU after leaders agree to extension

Theresa May told MPs the frustration felt by the Commons is shared by the EU after leaders agreed to push back the Brexit deadline to Halloween. The Prime Minister is making at statement in the House of Commons, following the second extension to the Brexit process until October 31. EU leaders agreed the six-month extension during late-night talks in Brussels and avoids the UK leaving the EU without a deal on Friday. The UK was originally meant to leave the EU on March 31, but after MPs rejected Mrs May's withdrawal agreement the deadline was put back to April 12 and has now been delayed by six months.

Theresa May addresses MPs on the Brexit delay. Credit: PA

Mrs May told the Commons: "The discussions at the council were difficult and unsurprisingly many of our European partners share the deep frustration that I know so many of us feel in this House over the current impasse." The prime minister continued: "My priority is to deliver Brexit and to do so in an orderly way which does not disrupt people's lives." She told MPs it was their "national duty" to agree a Brexit deal.

The prime minister said if parliament passes a deal by May 22, the UK would not have to take part in the EU elections. If the UK fails to take part in elections to the European Parliament on May 23-26, it will automatically leave without a deal on June 1. Responding to the prime minister, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "The second extension in the space of a fortnight represents not only a diplomatic failure, but it is another milestone in the Government's mishandling of the entire Brexit process."

Jeremy Corbyn said if the Government did not compromise then all options should remain on the table. Credit: PA

Talks between the Government and Labour to find a compromise way forward on Brexit will continue at official level on Thursday. Mrs May said the "choices we face are stark" but wants to "press on to reach a consensus." The prime minister said: "This is not the normal way of British politics - and it is uncomfortable for many in both the Government and opposition parties. "Reaching an agreement will not be easy, because to be successful it will require both sides to make compromises." If a cross-party agreement could not be reached, the Government will put alternatives to MPs in a series of votes and would abide by the result, Mrs May said. The Labour leader said his party will "continue to engage constructively in talks", but if the Government did not compromise then "we believe all options should remain on the table, including the option of a public vote".

What happened in Brussels? The leaders of the EU27 agreed to a further Brexit extension until October 31, but European Council President Donald Tusk did not rule out further extensions beyond October. He said during the extension period the "course of action will be entirely in the UK's hands", warning the UK "please do not waste this time". Mr Tusk sent a message to the UK: "This extension is as flexible as I expected, and a little bit shorter than I expected, but it's still enough to find the best possible solution."

Theresa May had to wait while EU leaders agreed to the Brexit extension. Credit: AP