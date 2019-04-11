British mother arrested in Dubai over Facebook post 'will be home next week', campaign group say

Laleh Shahravesh could be released next week by Dubai authorities. Credit: Detained in Dubai

A British woman held in Dubai over Facebook posts calling her ex-husband's wife a "horse" has been told "she will be home by early next week," the campaign group which represents her has said. Laleh Shahravesh, 55, was detained under strict cyber-crime laws when she visited the country with her daughter Paris, 14, three years after writing the posts. Representing Ms Shahravesh, Detained in Dubai said in a statement: "Her case has been settled by payment of a AED3,000 (£625) fine to Dubai Courts." It added it had applied for her passport to be returned. Dubai authorities are yet to officially comment on Ms Shahravesh's case.

One of the Facebook posts which campaigners claim could see Ms Shahravesh face two years in jail. Credit: PA

Why was she arrested by Dubai's authorities?

Ms Shahravesh was arrested on a trip to Dubai as she travelled to attend the funeral of her ex-husband, the father of her daughter. She was accused of calling his new wife a "horse" in a Facebook post after discovering he had remarried in 2016. Her daughter, Paris, who was travelling with her, was allowed to return to Britain after the pair were held by police for 12 hours, but Ms Shahravesh's passport was seized, Detained In Dubai said. She faced two years in prison and a £50,000 fine.

Speaking to ITV News, Ms Shahravesh's daughter, Paris, said since her mother's detention, she "cries every night". The 14-year-old said the ordeal was "incredibly difficult" and she "comes home every day and just cries". "It was unreal. I was beyond shocked. I couldn't believe it," Paris says of the arrest. "We only went to Dubai to say goodbye to my dad. That's all I wanted. It's as if I was asking for too much."