Dog undergoes emergency surgery after eating video game

A pet dog had to have lifesaving emergency surgery after devouring a video game.

Rocco, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was taken rushed to vets in Glasgow after he started vomiting and refused to eat.

Vets took an X-ray of the four-year-old dog and discovered a rectangular-shaped object in his small intestine.

It turned out to be a Nintendo DS cartridge.

Owner Sean Johnston, 27, said: “He wasn’t acting himself at all and we were worried he’d eaten a corn on the cob, but we were so shocked when the vet said it was from a video game.

“We don’t own a Nintendo or anything like that so we’re baffled as to where he got it from.