Israeli spacecraft crashes on surface of the moon

An Israeli spacecraft crashed on the surface of the moon, bringing an end to the bid to make it the first private craft to do so.

Had it succeeded, the Beresheet lander would also have made Israel only the fourth country to manage the feat.

But Doron Opher, general manager of the space division of Israel Aerospace Industries, said the craft "definitely crashed on the surface of the moon".

It lost communication with Earth just moments before it was due to make its lunar landing.

The Beresheet lander, whose name is Hebrew for Genesis, took off from Florida's Cape Canaverel as part of a "ride share" with Elon Musk's SpaceX, as the Israeli mission by non-profit organisation SpaceIL could not afford its own rocket.