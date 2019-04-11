- ITV Report
Prince Harry and Meghan want to keep news of royal birth private to 'celebrate as family' first
Prince Harry and Meghan have decided to keep any news around the imminent arrival of their baby private.
There are just days to go until the Duchess of Sussex's due date but the royal couple have announced they want the chance to "celebrate as a new family" first.
This means there will be no announcement made on the hospital Meghan has chosen or if she wants a home birth.
It's understood they will take part in a photo call with their newborn at the Windsor Castle grounds in the day after the birth.
Kensington Palace made the announcement on Thursday morning, stating they want to keep their privacy when the time comes.
The full statement reads: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.
"Their Royal Highness have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.
"The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate as a new family."