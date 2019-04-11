Prince Harry and Meghan want to keep news of royal birth private to 'celebrate as family' first

Prince Harry and Meghan have decided to keep any news around the imminent arrival of their baby private.

There are just days to go until the Duchess of Sussex's due date but the royal couple have announced they want the chance to "celebrate as a new family" first.

This means there will be no announcement made on the hospital Meghan has chosen or if she wants a home birth.

It's understood they will take part in a photo call with their newborn at the Windsor Castle grounds in the day after the birth.

Kensington Palace made the announcement on Thursday morning, stating they want to keep their privacy when the time comes.