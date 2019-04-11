Harry and Meghan decide to keep their baby plans under wraps

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they do not intend to make public their plans for the arrival of their first child.

Harry and Meghan say they want to keep their plans 'private'.

It means they will not follow in the footsteps of other senior royals and have the baby at London’s famous Lindo Wing.

Harry and Meghan's first child is due any day now.

If they have chosen a maternity ward, the Palace will try not to reveal it until some time after the birth, if at all.

If they have chosen to have the baby at home, we will not be told in advance.

A statement from Buckingham Palace, the location of Harry and Meghan's new Household, said: “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”