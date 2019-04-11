Sudan's president of 30 years Omar al-Bashir ousted from power

Sudan president Omar al-Bashir has been ousted and arrested following months of protests against his leadership.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese civilians gathered outside the presidential palace in Khartoum to express their anger at al-Bashir's 30 year reign.

Protests had been ongoing against al-Bashir for months but the army are reported to have removed him from power.

In a statement today, the country's defence minister confirmed al-Bashir, who is wanted on an international arrest warrant for genocide and war crimes, was apprehended this morning.

Awad Mohammed Ibn Ouf said "free and fair" elections would take place - but not until two years time.

Army general Auf announced a three-month state of emergency, the suspension of the constitution along with the dissolution of the presidency. Airspace in the country would also be suspended for 24-hours.