Ted Baker finds 'areas of improvement' in wake of Ray Kelvin 'forced hugging' probe

Ted Baker has announced the conclusion of an investigation into harassment allegations levelled at founder Ray Kelvin, which identified “several areas for improvement” in the clothing retailer’s HR practices.

The probe, carried out by Herbert Smith Freehills, focused on the company’s policies, procedures and handling of HR-related complaints following the "forced hugging" claims made by several employees.

Following interviews with current and former employees, the law firm identified “several areas for improvement in the company’s HR policies and procedures”.

As a result, Ted Baker has begun a “refresh of its HR policies to ensure their alignment with current best practice”.

However, the company refused to comment on the specific allegations which were made against Mr Kelvin, who was accused of enforcing a “hugging” culture at the company.

Accusations were also made that he massaged employees, kissed their ears and asked some to sit on his lap.