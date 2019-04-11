The Royal Rota: Our royal team discuss Harry and Meghan's decision to keep their baby plans private

This is The Royal Rota - our podcast where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship discusses the big stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.

On the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they will keep any news around the imminent arrival of their baby private, Chris is joined by ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson and The Sunday Times Royal Correspondent Roya Nikkhah to talk about Harry and Meghan's decision and how their approach differs from other senior royals.