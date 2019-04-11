Voting begins in first phase of world's largest general election in India

Indians stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth for the first phase of general elections Credit: AP

Polls have opened in the first phase of India’s mammoth general elections, the largest in the world which take place over the course of six weeks. Voters in 18 Indian states and two Union Territories began casting ballots on Thursday, the first day of a seven-phase election in the country of 1.3 billion people. The election, the world’s largest democratic exercise, is seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party.

Modi supporters say the tea-seller’s son from Gujarat state has improved the nation’s standing, but critics say his party’s Hindu nationalism has aggravated religious tensions in India. Some 900 million people are eligible to cast ballots at around a million polling stations across the country. They will decide 543 seats in India’s lower house of Parliament. Voting concludes on May 19 and counting is scheduled for May 23.

A polling officer puts indelible ink mark on the index finger of a voter Credit: AP