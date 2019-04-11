Advertisement

Brexit extension and black holes lead the headlines

The Metro combines both Brexit and a black hole on Thursday's front cover. Credit: Twitter/Metro

A fearsome phenomenon that relentlessly sucks in everything around it with inescapable power is on Thursday’s front pages – alongside the latest on Brexit.

Several papers also feature Dame Darcey Bussell after the Strictly judge announced she was quitting the show.

The Metro manages to combine both the first ever image of a black hole and Britain’s EU departure as leaders agreed to another extension.

At a summit in Brussels the E27 agreed to delay Brexit until October 31, the Financial Times reports.

Leading with Brexit, The Times reports that Theresa May plans to stay on as Prime Minister for as long as it takes to pass her Brexit deal.

The Guardian says Mrs May is abiding by her decision to step down only once the deal is passed, despite promising Brexit would not be delayed beyond June 30.

By hanging on she is facing down Tory MPs who have demanded she moves aside, the Daily Express reports.

The Daily Telegraph says some Cabinet ministers and senior Tory Eurosceptics have said she must quit next month.

The i says the Conservative backbench mutiny is growing.

In other departure news, The Sun leads with Dame Darcey’s Strictly exit.

The Daily Mail reports on the return of speedboat killer Jack Shepherd to the UK.

And the Daily Mirror leads with a report on MPs’ houses.

