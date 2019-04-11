Wikileaks founder Julian Assange arrested at Ecuadorian embassy

Julian Assange is bundled out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Credit: Ruptly

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy. He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court "as soon as is possible", said the Met Police. Officers were invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum. Scotland Yard said: "The MPS had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster Magistrates' Court, and was invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum."

Ecuador's president Lenin Moreno said on Twitter: "In a sovereign decision Ecuador withdrew the asylum status to Julian Assange after his repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life protocols." Assange, 47, had been inside the embassy since 2012. Home Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: "Nearly 7yrs after entering the Ecuadorean Embassy, I can confirm Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK. "I would like to thank Ecuador for its cooperation & @metpoliceuk for its professionalism. No one is above the law."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Only last week, the Ecuadorian embassy denied any decision had been made over the future of Assange. He has feared extradition to the US since WikiLeaks published thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables. Relations between Assange and Ecuador have grown increasingly prickly as the years have dragged on with no solution in sight.

Assange feared he would be extradited to the US after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified military documents. Credit: PA

He was granted asylum as he tried to avoid extradition to Sweden where he was facing a rape allegation. Sweden’s top prosecutor later dropped the long-running inquiry against him, saying there was no way to detain or charge him because of his protected status in the embassy.

Julian Assange had been inside the Ecuadorian embassy for almost seven years. Credit: PA