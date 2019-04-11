Birmingham Primark: Hundreds gather at opening of chain's biggest store in the world

The world’s biggest Primark has opened its doors in Birmingham, featuring water fountains, charging points and recycling areas.

Around 300 shoppers, some who arrived as early as 6am, queued up to enter the outsize store, which opened up 12 minutes early at 9.48am on Thursday.

A short power cut temporarily brought the store’s escalators to a halt and caused lighting to flicker on and off before normal service resumed.

The five-floor building has three food venues, including a Disney-themed cafe, a Disney shopping area, beauty studio and Hogwarts Wizarding World section.