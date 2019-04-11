World’s biggest Primark to open in Birmingham

The world’s biggest Primark store is to open in Birmingham, bringing water fountains, charging points and recycling areas to shoppers.

The five-floor building will feature three food venues, including a Disney-themed cafe, a Disney shopping area, beauty studio and Hogwarts Wizarding World section.

Spanning 160,000 square feet, it is the biggest of the high street retailer’s 365 stores across Europe and the United States.

The store, opening on Thursday, will also offer shoppers the opportunity to donate pre-loved clothes and shoes – of any brand – for recycling.