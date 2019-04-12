Austerity measures have slashed household savings, warns Labour

Working people in Scotland are being failed by the economy after a near decade of austerity under the UK Government, Scottish Labour has claimed. Analysis by the party suggests household savings in the country have fallen by around 60% since the Conservatives came to power in 2010. It shows households had an average of £3,840.41 in the bank in 2010 – but £1,517.31 by 2017.

James Kelly has condemned the Tory UK Government’s economic policies Credit: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA

Labour said the figures are an indication of a broken economy under the Tories. The party’s finance spokesman James Kelly said: “The Tories came to power promising a long-term economic plan – but the impact of a disastrous near decade of austerity has been to shrink savings for families in Scotland. “The Tories used to try and compare our complex economy to a household budget to justify their crusade to shrink the state – but instead all they managed to do was to shrink household budgets themselves. “This is as a result of a cost of living crisis fuelled by stagnant wages and personal debt. All the while the incomes of the super wealthy have soared because of tax cuts at the top. “Labour will make our economy work for the many, not just a privileged few, by investing in our people communities and public services.”

