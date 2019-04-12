Dog attack leaves baby boy 'fighting for life'

A baby boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked by a dog.

Police were called to an address in Hawick in the Scottish Borders at 4.35pm on Thursday.

The boy was taken to Borders General Hospital before being transferred by air ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.

Hawick councillor Davie Paterson said on Friday that he believes the child is only weeks old and it “could be a matter of life and death”.

He said: “It’s an absolute tragedy and it’s going to hit the town hard.

“I don’t know the full circumstances of what happened but from what I’m hearing the child could be scarred for life.

“I was told about it with the council yesterday and I was absolutely horrified.”