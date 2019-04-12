Chelsea fans barred from entering stadium after 'Salah is a bomber' video emerges

Chelsea stopped three fans from entering the ground to watch their Europa League win over Slavia Prague last night after a video emerged of them allegedly chanting "Salah is a bomber".

Hours before kick-off for the Blues' quarter-final clash, the racially abusive video was circulated on social media.

Six supporters appear to be singing the offensive chant about Salah, who played for Chelsea 13 times before leaving for Roma.

Three of the six fans in the video tried to enter the Sinobo Stadium last night but were refused entry. Chelsea said the other three fans did not attempt to enter the ground ahead of Chelsea's 1-0 quarter-final first-leg win.

The Stamford Bridge club issued a statement, saying they will use all available punishment against those involved.