- ITV Report
-
Chelsea fans barred from entering stadium after 'Salah is a bomber' video emerges
Chelsea stopped three fans from entering the ground to watch their Europa League win over Slavia Prague last night after a video emerged of them allegedly chanting "Salah is a bomber".
Hours before kick-off for the Blues' quarter-final clash, the racially abusive video was circulated on social media.
Six supporters appear to be singing the offensive chant about Salah, who played for Chelsea 13 times before leaving for Roma.
Three of the six fans in the video tried to enter the Sinobo Stadium last night but were refused entry. Chelsea said the other three fans did not attempt to enter the ground ahead of Chelsea's 1-0 quarter-final first-leg win.
The Stamford Bridge club issued a statement, saying they will use all available punishment against those involved.
Those involved in the clip will face bans if they are found to be season ticket holders or club members, the BBC reported.
In a statement, Chelsea said: "Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them.
"Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won't tolerate them in their club."
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri backed the clubs' approach, describing the sanctions as a "very strong decision".
Liverpool hailed Chelsea's response, with the Reds saying they were working with Merseyside Police to identify the individuals involved.
Arsenal are investigating reports a fan racially abused Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly during the Gunners' 2-0 win last night.
In a statement, Arsenal said: "We utterly condemn use of this type of racist language."
In December, four Chelsea supporters were suspended by the club for abusing Raheem Sterling during Manchester City's 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Then Chelsea condemned anti-Semitic chanting by Blues fans during the club's 2-2 Europa League draw at MOL Vidi on December 13.
A Chelsea statement at the time branded that chanting "abhorrent", saying it "shamed the club". The Blues avoided punishment however, after UEFA ended disciplinary proceedings over the incident in February.
Last night's incidents are just the latest in a string of incidents which have tarnished football.
While on international duty, England's Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi also faced racial abuse from Montenegro fans during the 5-1 win.
After last weekend's FA Cup semi-final, Watford players Troy Deeney, Adrian Mariappa and Christian Kabasele were all subjected to racist abuse online.
- Minister backs football teams who walk off pitch if they are racially abused
- Calls for Welsh cup final to be postponed until investigation into allegations of serious racist abuse is complete
- English Football League 'disappointed and angered' by alleged racist abuse towards several players this weekend