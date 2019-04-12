- ITV Report
Daily Star to stop publishing topless Page 3 photos
The end of the traditional Page 3 girl in British tabloids is nigh after the Daily Star confirmed it would stop publishing photos of topless women in the newspaper.
It becomes the latest publication to announce the end of the feature, following The Sun who cancelled it in 2015.
The Daily Star will continue to included photos of young women on its pages but they will no longer be topless.
Editor Jonathan Clark said: “The Daily Star is always looking to try new things and improve.
"In that spirit, we’ve listened to reader feedback and are currently trialling a covered-up version of page 3.”
Only the Sunday Sport will continue to have topless women on its pages.
Former Labour minister Clare Short, a long-term advocate for the ending topless photos in tabloids told the Guardian: “Good news. It only took 30 years."
Rupert Murdoch and Larry Lamb brought the concept of the Page 3 girl to the UK in the 1970s when they relaunched The Sun and it was a mainstay in the tabloids until recently when calls grew for the idea to put out to pasture.
Previous Daily Star owner Richard Desmond had rejected calls to remove topless women from its pages.
“The Daily Star is proud to continue the great British page 3 tradition,” Desmond said in 2015. “It brightens the day for our readers during tough times and has launched many successful careers.
“We will continue to listen to what our readers want and put a smile on their faces with our lovely, bright, talented and independent young ladies. Page 3 is as British as roast beef and Yorkshire pud, fish and chips and seaside postcards. The Daily Star is about fun and cheering people up. And that will definitely continue!”
Changing attitudes and pressure from readers has seen new Daily Star owner Reach decide it is time to remove topless models from the newspaper.