Daily Star to stop publishing topless Page 3 photos

The end of the traditional Page 3 girl in British tabloids is nigh after the Daily Star confirmed it would stop publishing photos of topless women in the newspaper.

It becomes the latest publication to announce the end of the feature, following The Sun who cancelled it in 2015.

The Daily Star will continue to included photos of young women on its pages but they will no longer be topless.

Editor Jonathan Clark said: “The Daily Star is always looking to try new things and improve.

"In that spirit, we’ve listened to reader feedback and are currently trialling a covered-up version of page 3.”

Only the Sunday Sport will continue to have topless women on its pages.

Former Labour minister Clare Short, a long-term advocate for the ending topless photos in tabloids told the Guardian: “Good news. It only took 30 years."