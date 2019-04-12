Firefighters dig through five tonnes of soil to rescue dog stuck in rabbit hole for over 19 hours

Firefighters were called in to rescue a dog which had become trapped down a rabbit hole for 19 hours.

Four-year-old Jack Russell Hook got stuck underground while out walking with owner Kevin McKenna near Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service station manager Brian Byrne said: “Our firefighters worked tirelessly as a team, using state-of-the-art specialist equipment as well as manually digging what probably amounted to as much as five tonnes of soil and stones.

“In what was a physically demanding task, our crews showed extreme professionalism and compassion throughout, and showed exactly what being a firefighter means.